*Sandwiches, salads and chips weren’t the only things being sold at a Subway restaurant near Detroit.

Cops raided a location in Highland Park on Friday (Oct. 13) and discovered a large sum of weed and cash stashed on the premises, according to CBS Detroit.

Following a number of tips called in by witnesses, police raided the spot at around 1 p.m. Investigators say over the past few months customers could come into the restaurant and buy weed along with their sandwiches.

Highland Park’s press secretary, Marli Blackman, says this activity will not be tolerated.

“Our mayor and our police chief have zero tolerance for this type of behavior in the city of Highland Park,” Blackman told WWJ Newsradio 950.

Blackman added that two people believed to be employees at the Subway location were arrested during the raid.

Click here for reuse options!