*Kris Jenner is rumored to be dating a Nigerian billionaire named Christopher Cunningham, on the ‘down-low’.

Rumors are circulating the Internet that she has finally called it quits with Corey Gamble. The two have not been seen out together in a while, according to folks who are paying attention to them. In August, Kris went to dinner with Corey where they agreed to remain friends.

She admitted on the Ellen Degeneres Show that she was not looking to wed her younger lover.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well. So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book. Or Kourtney’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

According to the Industry On Blast Instagram post above, “Jenner has been getting cozy with her Nigerian billionaire fiance! Kris dropped #CoreyGamble last year & made him sign an agreement to keep it hush! Notice his last post with Kris was ONE YEAR AGO on 9/27/16. Who is Kris’ new man???”.

Kris has been dating Christopher for about five months, off-and-on. Cunningham is reportedly the heir of his father’s oil empire and has an estimated net worth of $6.2B.

RadarOnline reports that Kris is currently considering getting rid of the Calabasas mansion that KUWTK is filmed in and moving into the home that Chris just purchased for him and Kris in Manhattan Beach. Apparently, her name is listed on the property as a co-owner.

