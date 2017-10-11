*Have you been listening to the radio lately? One particular iHeart radio station has people calling in and talking about paranormal things they’ve experienced. I’ve heard women speak of their beds being lifted off the floor; their cars being pushed uphill when they are in a certain area famous for being spooky because children in a school bus died at the scene. That same story came equipped with the fact that, if you looked in your rear-view mirror, you could actually see the little hand prints of those children.

Lord, y’all ain’t gonna worry me.

But look. In the interest of the Halloween holiday, and hey, I am not going to say some of these things did not happen, here are hotels known for having spooky sh*t go down.

If you like taking risks, go ‘head. If you survive, come back and tell us if what they are known for is legit.

Here you go! First up…

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (Pictured above)

They say the ghost of Marilyn Monroe walks through this glamorous hotel. She actually lived at the Roosevelt Hotel for two years while her modeling career was taking off. The hotel is also reported to have cold spots, photographic orbs and the hotel operator is said to get “mysterious” phone calls.

