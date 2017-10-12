Although fashion designer Donna Karan hasn’t been affiliated with any of the brands bearing her name since 2015, when she stepped down from her creative director position to focus more on her Urban Zen nonprofit organization, a petition has been launched to boycott her brands over her comments in defense of Harvey Weinstein.

Shoppers are calling for a boycott of DKNY and asking for distributors, like Nordstrom and Macy’s, to stop carrying the line altogether. An online petition on Care2 asking Nordstrom to drop all products has collected nearly 8,000 signatures.

Julie Mastrine, a representative for Care2, said to WWD after being told that the designer is no longer affiliated with her brand, “It’s about them being associated with her brand when she’s made these comments.”

This whole thing started Sunday when Karen told reporters on a red carpet in Los Angeles that Weinstein “has done some amazing things” and that some women are asking for “trouble” by the way they dress.

“What are we asking? Are we asking for it, you know, by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?” she asked.

Watch below:

When swift and severe backlash ensued the following Monday, Karan released a statement claiming her remarks were taken out of context and didn’t represent her true feelings. She said she believes “sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual.”

Karan added she’s “truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim.”

Click here for the petition.

