*Cardi B continues to make money moves with her latest career achievement.

The Bronx native, who recently became the first unassisted female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 in nearly 19 years, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, according to Billboard.

Co-president Rick Krim said of the rapper in today’s announcement, “Cardi B is one of a rare breed of unique artists who the industry only witnesses occasionally.”

Her debut hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” spent three weeks atop the Hot 100, marking a new longevity record for a hit by an unaccompanied female rapper. This week it dropped to No. 2 behind Post Malone’s “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, but it remains No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

“Cardi B is honest, real and refreshing and has the confidence to say exactly what she is thinking and feeling,” said Sony/ATV senior director of A&R Jennifer Drake. “It’s tangible and you can connect to that. We are so proud to be able to work with a talented artist like Cardi and excited to see her push the culture forward.”

Added Cardi B: “Oooo, I’m so happy to be with my new family Sony/ATV. ‘Bodak Yellow’ is only the beginning and we’re just getting started.”