*The two officers who violently dragged Dr. David Dao off United Airlines Flight 3411 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport back in April have been terminated, TMZ reports, and a third has resigned.

The Chicago Dept. of Aviation released a report Tuesday outlining why it fired an officer, sergeant and suspended 2 others for their role in humiliating Dr. David Dao.

In the hours after the incident, which was recorded and uploaded to the Internet, United CEO Oscar Munoz said he fully stood behind the crew’s actions. Bu the critics and backlash faced Munoz subsequently apologized.

TMZ notes, “In the Inspector General’s report, the IG said one officer was fired for improperly escalating the incident while a sergeant was 86’d after removing facts from an employee report.”

Dao — who settled with United for an undisclosed amount — suffered a concussion, broken nose and lost 2 teeth. Following the news, Dao’s attorney, Thomas Demetrio, said “This is not a day of celebration for Dr. Dao, who is neither vindictive nor happy about Mr. Ferguson’s findings. There is a lesson to be learned here for police officers at all levels.”