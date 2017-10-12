*Drake took time out of his schedule to visit the sick and shut in on Wednesday.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had his season cut short on Sunday (Oct. 8) when he fractured his ankle in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While his fans and NFL family took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery, OBJ received well wishes in person sports fanboy, Drake.

“Had to come visit bro…bounce back like 13 @obj —- (my 13 is backwards but it’s still bless),” Drake wrote under a photo of himself and Beckham, throwing up the player’s jersey number “13.”

OBJ returned the favor and posted a photo of him and Drake, this time with him sitting up in his hospital bed, writing, “Cause this got that makin of a Legend feel @champagnepapi.”

Drake and Beckham go way back.

Beckham revealed in 2016 that he was staying at Drake’s house while the rapper laid down the final touches for his album “Views,” released that year. Drake also shouted out the Giants player in “Fake Love” off his latest album “More Life.”

“That’s my guy right there,” OBJ said of his friend. “Somebody whose mindset is the same as yours, and they want nothing but success, they want to be the best. We just click on a level like that, and this really was the start of a friendship that’ll carry through a lifetime.”

