*E!’s “Fashion Police” will end its two decade run for good in November.

The red carpet panel, originally built to highlight the sartorial quips of Joan Rivers, had struggled to find its footing in the three years since Rivers’ death, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ratings dwindled and the talent roster fluctuated.

In the end, “Fashion Police” was led by Joan’s daughter Melissa Rivers, and featured Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho. “Thank you to E! for having the vision to see the potential of Fashion Police which changed both the entertainment and fashion industries,” said Melissa Rivers. “I am truly proud to be part of this legacy.”

After Joan’s death, Fashion Police made headlines with a string of PR stumbles. Kathy Griffin left after just seven episodes as Rivers’ replacement, and Rancic had to make a public apology for her 2015 criticism of then-18-year-old Zendaya and her choice to wear her hair in dreadlocks to the Oscars.

“Fashion Police has been a red carpet mainstay for over two decades that has been emulated across the entertainment landscape,” said E! president Adam Stotsky. “Joan’s beloved no-holds-barred style fueled the franchise’s clever approach to fashion and comedy, and we are incredibly proud of its long-running success. We are also especially grateful to Melissa [Rivers], as well as Giuliana, Brad, NeNe, Margaret and the entire Fashion Police team, who have continued to deliver the laughs and make this iconic franchise truly one of a kind.”

A Nov. 27 special, “Fashion Police: The Farewell,” will pay tribute to Rivers with previously unaired footage of the legendary comedian.