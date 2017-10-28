*Ellen DeGeneres has sparked an online debate about sexism after she shared a photo of her gawking at Katy Perry’s breasts in a happy birthday tweet to the singer.

The photo, from 2013, captures the talk show host drooling over Perry’s cleavage while her wife Portia de Rossi laughs. The caption reads: “It’s time to bring out the big balloons!

The “balloons” line references a lyric in Perry’s 2013 song “Birthday.”

Fans of Perry took offense at a photo, saying that if a man did the same thing as Ellen, he would be called out for sexual harassment and objectifying women’s bodies. Some are even comparing the photo to the Harvey Weinstein drama.

One woman posted the photo on Facebook and called for Ellen to apologize for her inappropriate behavior toward women.

“Just because you’re a woman doesn’t give you the right to objectify other women,” the woman wrote in an open letter to the 59-year-old TV mogul.

Another online user noted, “If a white, straight man did this, he’d be nailed to the wall.”

Below is a sampling of the reactions. Do you think folks are overly sensitive about this?

If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of ‘SEXIST PIG!’ https://t.co/lgXNX82Nk8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 25, 2017

She’s obviously just having a laugh, but the issue is the double standard.

If a white, straight man did this, he’d be nailed to the wall. — 6old Digger☄️ (@6oldDigger) October 26, 2017

People are over sensitive these days for good reason, but don’t EVER compare @TheEllenShow to Weinstein. Ever. — Lisa (@LRizz20) October 26, 2017

How is this acceptable with everything going on in Hollywood. If it was a man he would be blasted. Oh, that’s right she is lesbian. #unreal — Jeremy Rist (@jMOTOrist) October 25, 2017

Not appropriate, regardless of gender. I’d be offended if this tweet was about me on my birthday. — Janet (@janetcwalsh1) October 25, 2017

I think we can let this go – I’m horrified by the amount of threats – but we can’t let PC run amok. She’s hardly making an unwanted joke — Kevin (@goldzappa) October 25, 2017

#hollywood at it’s finest. #doubleStandards are so obvious here. If it were a man, especially a #Rep man. This pic would put him in timeout — Rebel Alliance (@TheRebelUSA) October 25, 2017