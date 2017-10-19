*It was the tale of two Detroit music stars during Wednesday’s Pistons game, as Eminem and Kid Rock drew two very different reactions from the home crowd.

Eminem made a surprise appearance to hype the opening night crowd, but widespread cheers for the rapper quickly turned to boos when Kid Rock’s image was flashed on the JumboTron, according to the Detroit Free Press:

The rapper took the microphone briefly and worked the crowd into a frenzy.

“Let’s go,” he roared, and the crowd roared back with him.

A few moments later, the videoboard showed Kid Rock, who was sitting courtside, and who got booed where Eminem got cheered.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy noticed the difference in reaction from the crowd, stating in a press conference afterward: “Without making a statement, they were able to make a statement.”

Van Gundy has been a critic of President Trump, calling the president “openly and brazenly racist and misogynistic” and slamming his travel ban as “fear-mongering.”

Eminem and Kid Rock — real names Marshall Mathers and Robert Ritchie, respectively — have both made political headlines in recent weeks.

Slim Shady made waves with a rap on the BET Hip Hop Awards that annihilated Trump and said “f— you” to fans of his who support the president.

Rock, a vocal Trump supporter, has doubled down on his support of the Confederate flag and is flirting with a bid for Senate. He’s considered a popular pick to challenge the state’s Democratic senator, Debbie Stabenow.