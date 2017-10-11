*Eminem came out of hiding to slam Donald Trump in an a capella freestyle during the BET Hip Hop Awards Tuesday.

The rapper opened the four-minute lyrical ether with a reference to Trump’s “calm before the storm” quip then slammed AmeriKKKa’s president over immigration, corruption, white supremacy, the NFL, gun control, environmental disasters and more.

“But we better give Obama props/ Cause what we’ve got in office now’s/A kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust,” he raps.

Peep the clip above.

Adding, ”Plus he gets an enormous reaction/ When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that and/ Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/ All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored or would rather/ Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

The rapper also references Trump’s feud with Senator John McCain, Colin Kaepernick, the recent white supremacist march in Charlottesville and the proposed wall on the Mexican border.

He closed with a powerful message directed at his own fans:

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/ I’m drawing in the sand a line/ You’re either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this.”

As he finished the line, Eminem brandished a middle finger in front of the camera.

As CNN notes, the latest freestyle, which Eminem revealed on Twitter is called “The Storm,” comes as anticipation for his eighth studio release builds.

