*Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett and more cast members from Fox’s “Empire” took some time away from the Chicago set to attend Janet Jackson’s concert Thursday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

“I’m going to scream ‘til I’m hoarse. Cookie ain’t going to have no voice next Wednesday,” Henson said in a video posted on social media before the show.

The Rosemont stop is part of Jackson’s “State of the World” tour and was one of several shows that were postponed as she welcomed her first child, baby boy Eissa, in January.

In other “Empire” news, the crew is mourning the death of Raul Davalos, a respected film editor who worked on such features as “Benny & Joon” and “Dreamcatcher” and on TV shows including “Gilmore Girls” and, most recently, “Empire.” He was 62.

Davalos died Monday at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, his wife, Cindy Fret — who also works as an editor on “Empire” — told The Hollywood Reporter. He had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in December.

“Raul set the tone for the entire Empire family, which is filled with such great warm-hearted people,” Ishai Setton, another editor on the show, wrote on Facebook.

Survivors include his children Alina and Alex and brother Mario. A GoFundMe page has been created to help his family with expenses.