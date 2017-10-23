*For the third consecutive year, Erykah Badu will host BET’s “Soul Train Awards,” which will be filmed on Nov. 5 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards will then air on BET and BET HER on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Special honorees Toni Braxton and SWV are among the first wave of performers announced for the affair. Braxton will receive the Don Cornelius Legend Award, while female trio SWV will be presented with the third annual Lady of Soul Award.

Other announced performers include Toni’s sister Tamar Braxton, 112, Tank and Kirk Franklin.

The Soul Train Awards annually salutes the best in R&B, soul and hip-hop. Solange heads the 2017 class with seven nominations while Bruno Mars follows close behind with six nods. Additional nominees include Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller and newcomers Khalid and SZA.

For more info about “BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards,” visit BET.com/SoulTrain.