*ESPN’s “SportsCenter” anchor Jemele Hill, who famously called Donald Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter, was suspended by ESPN on Monday (Oct. 9) for breaking company rules yet again with her use of Twitter.

“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines,” read an ESPN statement. “She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

It appears Hill was benched for what was perceived as advocating for a boycott of NFL advertisers Sunday night following reports that the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins have made it mandatory for their players to stand for the national anthem.

Here’s a few:

AT&T

Bank of America

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Ford Motor

MillerCoors

PepsiCo — Randy ૐ Moore (@OfficiallyRandy) October 9, 2017

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ’s statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

On Monday morning, Hill tweeted: “Just so we’re clear: I’m not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives.”

Her suspension comes a little more than week after Hill penned an essay for The Undefeated, in which the TV anchor said she let her bosses and colleagues down, and for that she felt awful.

“Twitter wasn’t the place to vent my frustrations because, fair or not, people can’t or won’t separate who I am on Twitter from the person who co-hosts the 6 p.m. SportsCenter,” Hill wrote amid the backlash of her Trump tweet. “Twitter also isn’t a great place to have nuanced, complicated discussions, especially when it involves race.”

