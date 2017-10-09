Republish
Jemele Hill

*ESPN’s “SportsCenter” anchor Jemele Hill, who famously called Donald Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter, was suspended by ESPN on Monday (Oct. 9) for breaking company rules yet again with her use of Twitter.

“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines,” read an ESPN statement. “She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

It appears Hill was benched for what was perceived as advocating for a boycott of NFL advertisers Sunday night following reports that the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins have made it mandatory for their players to stand for the national anthem.

On Monday morning, Hill tweeted: “Just so we’re clear: I’m not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives.”

Her suspension comes a little more than week after Hill penned an essay for The Undefeated, in which the TV anchor said she let her bosses and colleagues down, and for that she felt awful.

“Twitter wasn’t the place to vent my frustrations because, fair or not, people can’t or won’t separate who I am on Twitter from the person who co-hosts the 6 p.m. SportsCenter,” Hill wrote amid the backlash of her Trump tweet. “Twitter also isn’t a great place to have nuanced, complicated discussions, especially when it involves race.”

2 Responses

  1. Hunter Datzker Reply

    ESPN’s Jemile Weeks should be fired for her racist rants!! Enough is Enough . The Disney Company needs to sit her down and stop her rants.

  2. Paul Reply

    I am so elated to see finally, someone step forward to tell Black America of there economic powers that can seriously negatively impactt major businesses attitudes and bottom lines with regards to blacks interests and needs.. We spend multi- billions on goods and services enjoyed by mostly wealthy white people and their busines interests.. It’s time that our voices , wills, and cries for equality and understandings no longer meet deaf ears and blinded eyes of those of whom have some powers to effect acceptable changes.. Boycott, boycott, boycoot..

    I say all the time, Damn those products that I want , just select and purchase what I Need, while choosing from whom I buy it..
    Watch it work if multimillions of blacks do the same…Especially in todays rapacious, competitive and out of control markets..They’ll do anything to get your bucks..

    Let’s try what worked doing the early “civil right movenent ” Go STEDFAST black
    witth srategy doubled down aiming for meaningful results NOW….. If one group can succeed.. Black people, deciding as a national group, certainly can..Let’s getta done..Eyes open and focused on the prize we are seeking.
    No more ignoring from the top…

