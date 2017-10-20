*The 4th year of the Revolt Music Conference was held this past weekend at the Eden Roc Renaissance Hotel in Miami, Florida.

RMC is a conference that was put together to serve as a platform for those wanting to get into the music industry.

The 4 day event began with the #BeHeard event in which artist are granted the opportunity to audition in front of some the music industries’ biggest names such as Vice Chairman of Revolt Andre Harrel, Producer The Dream, and more.

Following #BeHeard the red carpet ceremony began outside of the hotel but was cut short due to unexpected rain fall. The RMC staff was well prepared and continued the conference inside.

The opening ceremony began with Chairman of Revolt Media & TV, Sean “Diddy” Combs inviting the Mayor of Miami, Philip Levine on the stage to announce October 12 as official French Montana Day in Miami, Florida. Montana began as an artist in the music industry and has expanded his brand while working closely with entrepreneur Sean Combs.



Montana now has his own flavor and shares of Ciroc Vodka called French Vanilla. Following the announcement there were performances from King Combs (son of Sean Combs), French Montana, and Rapper 21 Savage. The conference was sponsored by the official alcohol of the Bad Boy Empire Ciroc Vodka.

Day 2 of the conference began bright and early with a networking breakfast hosted by the very popular morning radio show The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee and Dj Envy.

The breakfast allowed attendees to get to know one another as they gear up for a full day of panels and speakers. Each panel that was put together covered a different area of the music business.

The panel topics went as follows: “F*ck A&R: I can Do it All MYSELF,” “The Power of the Playlist,” “The New Record Business,” “The Influence to influence the influencer,” “I’ll Make You Famous,” “One Mic,” “I Am the Record Compnay: Going Indie,” and “Showtime White Famous: The Hustle is Real.”

While the panels were being held there were performances going on in the rear of the hotel all day. It’s safe to say Revolt knows how to party and learn at the same time!