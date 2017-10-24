*Los Angeles, CA — Lawyer and special needs advocate, Areva Martin does it again as the stars were shining bright, no pun intended!

The 12th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala, hosted by Beverly White, was in full swing at the California African American museum.

Celebrities, executives, family and friends all dressed up in their finest tuxedos and gowns to raise awareness for Autism and other special needs. Macy Gray, Tina Knowles, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Kym Whitely and many more were a part of the night’s soiree.

Actress and honoree of the evening, Anna Maria Horsford, graced the red carpet and spoke to EURweb.

“There’s more work to do,” she said, speaking of bringing awareness to autism. She continued, “It’s what you do when you’re not working that’s really important.”

Vanessa Bell Calloway expressed her sentiments very well.

“Anybody who can put their energy towards any cause that I’m not doing, the least I can do is support them, financially, with spirit and energy. Areva is just amazing to me. That’s a bad girl!”

Another Honoree of the evening was L.A. City Council President, Mr. Herb Wesson, who says …

“I’m so proud that everyone came together. That’s how we get the work done.”

Housing company, The Olson Company, donated $25,000 to the cause in addition to Macy Gray’s $10,000 donation at the end of her performance set. Great night, great music, great cause! There’s sure to be another great evening under the stars next year!