Rap has existed almost since the time when music was first founded.

Although a lot of people might listen to songs with melodic singing and groovy tunes, rap music has long been loved for the freedom it offers – the freedom to do, say and quote whatever you want.

There are barely any limitations in rap. Contrary to popular belief, rapping does not come easy. The skills one needs in order to rap sufficiently are not something you are born with. It takes practice, time and a fair amount of originality.

However, the industry has been blessed with rappers among the likes of Eminem and Tupac, so new rappers need to prove their talents to even get one shot in this business. In recent times, a lot of newbies have come and gone, but talented artist 6LACK – pronounced black – really proved that he’s here to stay. Here’s everything you need to know about imminent rapper 6LACK:

Background

Needless to say, rapper 6LACK wasn’t born with that name. His birth name was Ricardo Valdez Valentine and he was born in Baltimore on the 24th of June in the year 1992, but later moved to Atlanta in his adolescent years. Growing up, Ricardo’s father had a home studio where 6LACK tested his vocals for the first time at age 4 – after which he practiced vocals and brushed his talent. But, it wasn’t until the rapper turned 24 that he got his “one shot.”

Walk to Fame

Although 6LACK had a rough start when he first came to the industry, he has certainly come a long way since then. In his own words, 6LACK was flown to Miami in hopes of becoming the rapper that he always dreamt of being – only to learn that he had to give up his own style and work with this “unidentified popular artist” in order to make “hit songs.” The rapper then felt that his talent was being ignored and gave up on the idea, until 2016 – when he was no longer bound to the “popular artist” by contract, and introduced the song “PRBLMS” – capturing the hearts of many.

Net Worth

Ricardo Valdez Valentine now has a net worth of $1.8 million and earns around $600 thousand a year. Needless to say, he has thousands of followers and fans on all of his social media accounts, which is a testament to the fact that he truly is one of the best rappers in the industry currently.