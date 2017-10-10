*You can add ex-Chicago Bears player and coach Mike Ditka to your crazy old coot list – if his name wasn’t already on it – for his antiquated comments about the state of race issues in this country as it pertains to African American athletes.
Check out what the Chicago Tribune is reporting …
CHICAGO — Former Chicago Bears star and coach Mike Ditka, an adamant critic of National Football League players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial discrimination, said Monday in a national radio interview that this country has been free of oppression for at least a century. “All of a sudden, it’s become a big deal…