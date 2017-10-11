*Earlier this week, the internet was reacting to ex-NBAer and all-around maniac Gilbert Arenas‘ claim that former porn performer Mia Khalifa was “sliding into his DMs.

Now we’re learning it was all fake news on an amateur level because it was merely a ruse, a scam, a setup if you will to get your attention for a new online show from Complex called “Out of Bounds.”

The pairing combines Arenas, a nut case and epic online troller and Khalifa, an ex-adult movie star, who basically will go at each other via their new daily YouTube talk show.

Here’s more from Complex‘s press release:

Complex brings social media banter to life with its newest series “Out of Bounds.”

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and popular internet personality Mia Khalifa team up on the daily sports talk show which explores the cultural impact of today’s biggest sports leagues, players and headlines. Complex News host Pierce Simpson will serve as “Coach Pierce,” moderating the hot takes between Arenas and Khalifa, and nothing is off limits during the daily debates.

The series premieres Monday, October 16, on Complex News’ YouTube channel.

The new series reimagines sports and lifestyle media and personifies the rawness of social media commentary in an authentic way. Arenas, who spent 10 years in the NBA and seven seasons with the Washington Wizards, is unfiltered in his perspective as an industry insider, while Khalifa brings wide-ranging sports knowledge and die-hard D.C. teams fandom, plus her unparalleled Internet success.

“I always knew that I wanted to work in sports media after retiring, and Complex just made sense. Being able to talk sports while being myself is truly rewarding,” said Gilbert Arenas.

“I am thankful to Complex for the opportunity and to Gilbert for being a part of it. I can’t wait to offend and upset a whole new fan base,” said Mia Khalifa.

So, basically, it appears that all that “exposing” No Chill Gil did was probably a stunt show to get eyeballs on this latest venture.

Out of Bounds airs on Monday through Thursday 11 AM PST on Complex News’ YouTube channel.

