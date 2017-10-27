*NBC’s “Blindspot” recently celebrated going global this season with a lavish party and EURweb was there. The evening at the Crosby Hotel in New York began with tasty treats and flowing champagne.

About an hour later an advance screening of “Back to the Grind,” season 3’s fall premiere, was screened. A dessert reception and cocktails with the cast and Executive Producer Martin Gero was next.

I asked Rob Brown (Edgar Reade) if he felt any pressure taking on the new responsibility as leader of the crew?

“No, Reade’s been dressing for this job the whole time. So he’s up for the challenges,” he said.

The towering, but extremely cordial and friendly, Jaimie Alexander (Jane Doe), lives up to her onscreen personas. Before “Blindspot,” Jaimie was the fierce, badass warrior Lady Sif, good friend and lifesaver to Thor. When asked to take her picture, Jaimie told an assistant to take our picture.

Explaining I’m not the talent, but write about the talent and did not need to be in the picture, she grabbed me and had the assistant take the picture anyway. Asking if she expected “Blindspot” to be as successful as it is, she told me, there were signs.

“I think I had a feeling during the pilot that it was something special, but I had no idea the amount of success the show would garner. So I’m very blessed. This season is so different than the first. So we can sort of captivate a different type of audience as well as holding our previous audience.”

When asked the same question, Sullivan Stapleton (Kurt Weller) said he was clueless. “I had no idea it would be this successful! You can only hope it will be successful. You don’t know and that’s the joys of this industry.”

Shot mainly in New York the past seasons, “Blindspot” will now travel to Morocco, Spain, Italy, and Australia. Other cast members include Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, and Luke Mitchell.

