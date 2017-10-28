In an exclusive interview, Mandela Van Peebles explained why he jumped at the opportunity to star in “Jigsaw.” Mandela, the progeny of the popular and well-respected cinematic clan (Melvin and Mario Van Peebles), track record includes “Roots” and “We the Party.”

I feel at quite a disadvantage because I wasn’t allowed to see the film—and that usually isn’t a good sign. So what should we expect to see?

MANDELA VAN PEEBLES: I cant give you much about the film besides the fact that it has elements that fans and audience members have come to love in the past about the ‘Saw’ franchise; as well as the new technology available now.

ALSO RECOMMENDED: KARIMAH WESTBROOK TAKES ON RACISM IN THE TRUE STORY OF DAISY MAYER’S IN THE COMEDY-DRAMA ‘SUBURBICON’ (WATCH)

With such a family legacy, do you feel any pressure taking on a ‘slice ‘em, dice ‘em’ film?

VAN PEEBLES: Definitely! I want to honor the Van Peebles name and I feel like I did justice to it in a kind of historical way with ‘Roots.’ Taking on that role allowed me to reach a new level of depth in my character for that one. Playing Noah was really important to me.

But in ‘Saw’ it’s also something I looked forward to. It’s more of a personal career choice as far as a kid growing up in a family that has always been fans of scary movies.i watched scary movies with my dad, so scary movies really spoke to me. I love challenging myself.

Why do you think ‘Saw’ films appeal to people?

VAN PEEBLES: You know, I think it’s something outside what we’re used to. I think it’s about finding one’s self if trapped in a certain situation, especially a life and death situation, but safe at the end of the day. It plays upon your emotions, it makes you laugh, it keeps you jumping and yelling [at the screen], and it can be scary. It plays on the emotions.

Facebook.com/TheFilmStripTM Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm