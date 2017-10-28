Mandela Van Peebles (Dexter Brown)

In an exclusive interview, Mandela Van Peebles explained why he jumped at the opportunity to star in “Jigsaw.” Mandela, the progeny of the popular and well-respected cinematic clan (Melvin and Mario Van Peebles), track record includes “Roots” and “We the Party.”

I feel at quite a disadvantage because I wasn’t allowed to see the film—and that usually isn’t a good sign. So what should we expect to see?

MANDELA VAN PEEBLES: I cant give you much about the film besides the fact that it has elements that fans and audience members have come to love in the past about the ‘Saw’ franchise; as well as the new technology available now.

With such a family legacy, do you feel any pressure taking on a ‘slice ‘em, dice ‘em’ film?

VAN PEEBLES: Definitely! I want to honor the Van Peebles name and I feel like I did justice to it in a kind of historical way with ‘Roots.’ Taking on that role allowed me to reach a new level of depth in my character for that one. Playing Noah was really important to me.

But in ‘Saw’ it’s also something I looked forward to. It’s more of a personal career choice as far as a kid growing up in a family that has always been fans of scary movies.i watched scary movies with my dad, so scary movies really spoke to me. I love challenging myself.

Why do you think ‘Saw’ films appeal to people?

VAN PEEBLES: You know, I think it’s something outside what we’re used to. I think it’s about finding one’s self if trapped in a certain situation, especially a life and death situation, but safe at the end of the day. It plays upon your emotions, it makes you laugh, it keeps you jumping and yelling [at the screen], and it can be scary. It plays on the emotions.

