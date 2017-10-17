*Facebook has announced that Indigenous Media and Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street are teaming to produce “Five Points,” an original dramatic series created and written by Adam Giaudrone (“Being Mary Jane,” “Black Lightning”) for Watch, Facebook’s new platform for shows.

“Five Points” is about five students at a South Side Chicago high school who each experience a life changing event from a different point of view. It will take each of their unique perspectives to understand the truth.

The ten-episode series begins production this week under executive producers Jon Avnet (Black Swan, Fried Green Tomatoes, Risky Business), Rodrigo Garcia (In Treatment, Albert Nobbs, Mother & Child), Jake Avnet (60 Second Docs, Sickhouse) and Washington (Confirmation) with her Simpson Street EVP of development and production Pilar Savone.

Three-time Emmy winning producer/director Thomas Carter (“Save the Last Dance,” “Coach Carter,” “Roots”) will direct.

“Five Points’ unique format, designed to engage the community in social conversation, makes it a perfect fit for Facebook’s new Watch platform,” said Jake Avnet, COO Indigenous Media. “Indigenous Media has a long history of leveraging traditional media expertise to experiment with new formats and platforms which is why we are excited to be an early part of Watch.”

Comments Washington, “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Indigenous and Facebook in order to tell this important, thought provoking and compelling story.”