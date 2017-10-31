*Fans are calling for Chrisette Michele to issue an apology after she used someone else’s miscarriage photo as her own. As previously reported, the singer has been catching the side eye ever since she performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Now, as we reported earlier, she’s been dropped from her label as a result.

“Chrisette Michele is a talented artist, but helping Trump was career suicide that even Stevie Wonder could see coming,” one Twitter user wrote.

It’s worth noting that Tina Campbell canceled her tour due to low ticket sales. She too is a Trump supporter.

Another Twitter user said: “The fact Tina Campbell & Chrisette Michele lost fans is a good sign that # BlackPeople are in the infant stages of getting on code.”

Now Chrisette Michele is being criticized further after she shared details about her personal struggles, including her miscarriage. She took to Instagram over the weekend with a post and a lengthy explanation about her loss, and some of her followers recalled how she also previously shared a graphic miscarriage photo. While several fans offered condolences for her loss, the savvy IG sleuths noticed something very suspect — the image was not hers to claim.

Along with the photo of what appeared to be blood clots, she captioned it: “I’d cry my way thru workouts. My trainer would cheer me up. God bless him. I pushed so hard and ate so much protein, I scarfed away my hurt.”

Chrisette Michele also detailed her long menstrual cycles and revealed, “something came out. It was my child. The one my love and I worked so hard on. I never knew I could allow myself to be so broken that my physical body would break down. A miscarriage? Me?”

If you scroll to the second photo included on Chrisette’s Instagram post below, you’ll see the graphic image.

To see the original post, click here. The link shows that the photo was actually dated for October 1, 2014.**

Unfortunately for Chrisette, once word caught on that the photo was a repost, fans were like, “Guards, off with her head!”

According to Hot New Hip Hop, many social media users claim the photo was originally posted to the popular baby site, BabyCenter.com, back in 2014, by a user named “tgoood.” Although Chrisette didn’t exactly claim ownership of the photo, she’s still getting the side eye.

Some fans are even wondering if her latest actions are part of a publicity stunt. They are even urging her to apologize and take the photo down.

“If this is a repost of someone else’s miscarriage this is literally despicable. You could’ve been forgiven for singing at the inauguration this is toooooo far. Wow,” a commenter said.

“Posting another person’s photo and using it in a way that misleads your followers into thinking that it is your own is pathetic. You have taken away from what your post should have been focused on because of your deceit. Your credibility is now questionable. There was no need to even post that 2nd pic, but if you are then at least post your own pic and not someone else’s,” another commenter wrote.

“Take it down, apologize, so people can leave u alone,” a third commenter said.

Chrisette Michele has yet to comment about her latest PR disaster.