*Fats Domino’s children have released a statement thanking fans for the “outpouring of love and tribute” after the rock and roll pioneer passed away on Tuesday from natural causes at age 89.

Read the full statement below.

We are all touched by the outpouring of love and tribute for our father. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by those he loved and those who loved him. His music reached across all boundaries and carried him to all corners of the world.

…Then I rock myself to sleep

Prayin’ that I am here to keep

Then I ride the rising sun

Gee ain’t I being a lucky one

‘Rising Sun’ (Domino) ©1960 EMI Unart Catalog, Inc.

We thank you for allowing us to grieve privately during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Many celebrities have honored the music icon, including LL Cool J, Little Richard, Harry Connick Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Questlove of The Roots and more.

Several hours after the news broke, fellow rock and roll pioneer Little Richard spoke to Billboard about Domino, who was one of the few artists who can claim to have started rocking before Richard.

“He’s the greatest entertainer that I ever known,” Richard said. “Black, white, red, brown or yellow, he’s a just good guy and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to know him. I love him.”

Also, Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich weighed in with a touching statement: “Fats Domino, along with the great New Orleans piano kings Professor Longhair and Allen Toussaint, had a profound influence on modern American music, and personally, on me. One of the highlights of my professional life was putting Fats on a Grammy Legend show with Dave Bartholomew and hearing “ I’m In Love Again” performed before an adoring audience of a few thousand people. One only has to listen to Elton John, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Dr. John, and Harry Connick, Jr. to hear the spirit of Antoine Domino.”

Below, more celebrities and New Orleans natives react to the passing of Fats Domino on social media:

RIP fats domino… you helped pave the way for new orleans piano players… see you on top of that blueberry hill in the sky ❤️🙏🏼❤️ — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) October 25, 2017

Words fail me in this moment of deep heartache and sadness. We have lost a legend. One of my heroes. New Orleans’ Fats Domino is dead. pic.twitter.com/HZNbQRI889 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) October 25, 2017

Rest in paradise to Fats Domino. He paved the way for so many. I remember listening to his music as a little boy. #Fatsdomino 🎶🎶 — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) October 25, 2017

I found My Thrill on ” Blueberry Hill”! RIP Fats Domino — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 25, 2017

We lost a Rock and Roll legend today. Rest In Peace to the man Fats Domino!! Your music will live forever!! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 25, 2017