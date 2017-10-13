*Atlanta, Georgia — As a result of a series of back to back hurricanes from Harvey, Irma and Nate, thousands of vehicles that were literally submerged in water for days are expected to reappear, as ‘cleaned up’ ready to sell vehicles on used car lots throughout the states.

In order to fend off the wave of water damaged cars expected to be pawned off on unsuspecting dealers and car buyers, some used car auctions are offering two-day workshops for vehicle inspectors looking to hone their skills and spot these mobile eyesores.

However, since the average car buyer won’t have access to the workshops, ‘Auto Trends’ has enlisted the help of the Georgia-based Legacy Automotive Group, which consists of a Ford, a Hyundai, a Chevrolet, and a Cadillac dealership. Emmanuel Jones, II and Travis Render, who are members of the dealership senior leadership team, shares with us a few precautionary steps every used car buyer should heed to steer clear of a flood damage vehicle. Throughout the years, Legacy Automotive Group has consistently landed a spot on Black Enterprise Magazine annual listing of top dealers throughout the U. S.

And, after the excessive flooding near the coastal areas in the state of Texas, it was reported that upwards of 100,000 people in Houston may have to pay for a replacement vehicle out of pocket. John Doak, the insurance commissioner of Oklahoma, joins us to talk about the proper auto insurance every car owner should carry to help navigate a flood.

Tune in to “Auto Trends with JeffCars.com,” on Friday, October 13 at 12:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Channel 141. Encore broadcasts can be heard on Sunday, October 15 and Monday, October 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET and 1:30 p.m. ET, respectively. Cruise over to SiriusXM to find out more about free trials and how to listen.

###

About Jeff Fortson

Jeff Fortson is the host and the executive producer of “Auto Trends with JeffCars.com,” a weekly multi-cultural automotive show, which airs in the both the United States and Canada. He also serves as the editor of JeffCars.com, an educational car-buying website with a new-vehicle pricing guide. Fortson, who has over 25 years of both automotive corporate and automotive retail experience, has penned several extensive car-buying guides for Black Enterprise, Ebony and Essence, three of the premier magazines in the Black community.

In April 2009, Essence recognized him as a “The Top Guru for Sound Car-Buying Advice.” His contributions and articles have also appeared in The Washington Post, Jet, BlackAmericaWeb.com, Eurweb.com and AOL.com. Added to that, he has appeared on such programs as CNN and NPR, serving in the role of an automotive analyst. Furthermore, Fortson uses his copyrighted car-buying clinic, which is housed with the Library Congress, to empower students through his signature traveling dream literacy-empowerment educational in-school modules, involving STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math).

And look for his upcoming extensive automotive feature in the November/December (2017) Consumers Digest magazine.

source:

Jeff Fortson

[email protected]

Click here for reuse options!