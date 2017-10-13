*We’ve all been there. You feel like hell, call the doctor, an appointment is made. You get there and end up waiting. And waiting. And waiting. But Jessica Stipe’s story takes the wait to a whole ‘nother level after she complained to the doctor who eventually told her to “Get the hell out!”

I won’t make you wait. Yes, he is being investigated.

So sick she was regurgitating in a garbage can in the doctor’s waiting room, Stipe, who reportedly believes she is fighting pneumonia, began documenting her adventure on Facebook after she found herself still waiting at 7:45 to see the doctor with whom she had a 6:30 appointment.

The Independent Florida Alligator — the student newspaper for the University of Florida reports 38-year-old Stipe wrote in a Facebook post…

“All they had me do was pee in a cup to see if I’m pregnant. I know I’m not.”

The pub says Stipe approached her doctor around 7:45 p.m. and there was a confrontation which her daughter caught on tape.

Roll tape baby.

Read more and watch the video at EURThisNthat.

Click here for reuse options!