*Gyree Durante was a member of the football team at Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania…until he decided to protest racial injustice by taking a knee.

The second-string quarterback was cut from the team for his refusal to stand, reports ESPN. A spokeswoman for the college said Durante was removed for going against a team-wide decision to stand for the anthem. They made a team decision to kneel for the coin toss and stand for the national anthem, she said.

“This action, which was supported by the coaching staff, was created as an expression of team unity and out of the mutual respect team members have for one another and the value they place on their differences,” the spokeswoman wrote. “It was established as a way to find common ground in a world with many differing views.”

Durante, who said he took a knee to protest racism and injustice in the U.S., told NBC 10 in Philadelphia, “I was just taught you fight for what you believe in and you don’t bow to anyone. I believe heavily in this. So I decided to fight for it.”

