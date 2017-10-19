*Magician David Blaine is being investigated by British authorities after a model accused him of raping her at his London home in 2004, according to The Daily Beast.

Natasha Prince claims Blaine raped her at a private home in London’s Chelsea neighborhood in the summer of 2004, months after her 21st birthday, she told The Daily Beast in her first-ever interview on the subject.

“Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape,” Scotland Yard said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.”

Authorities told Prince last month that they’d asked Blaine to travel to England with his lawyer for an “interview under caution,” according to the publication.

Prince details the alleged rape in her interview with the Daily Beast. She says they met at a club and he texted her the following day with an invitation to his friend’s house for drinks. She obliged. Once there, he gave her a vodka and soda, engaged in 20 minutes of “superficial conversation” and then asked to show her something in the adjacent bedroom:

Via The Daily Beast:

“I followed him, and we went into the bedroom, and it’s dark. I told him right away when he texted me that I was working tomorrow. So I was thinking maybe we would have a sort of intimate conversation somewhere else for five or ten minutes. But he spun around quite quickly and said, ‘Kiss me.’ I did kiss him. And then he said, ‘Finish your drink’ and took the glass from me and put it on the table, and that’s really the last thing I remember.

“At some point, I was on the bed, face-forward, and he was behind me. I think it woke me up a little bit, because I’d never had that [anal sex] done to me before. I remember moving around a lot. I was limp, and I was very floaty; I was in and out of a deep sleep.

Blaine is denying Prince’s claims through his attorney, Marty Singer. “My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004,” he said.

“If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”