*Fox has ordered five additional episodes of its music drama “Star,” boosting the total Season 2 order to 18 episodes.

The Season 2 premiere of STAR (2.4/9 L7) posted the series’ highest-rated telecast since its series debut, as well as its highest seven-day total multi-platform audience since the same date, delivering a seven-day total multi-platform audience of 7.5 million viewers. The drama also was up +20% from its Season 1 finale.

From Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, “Star” follows three talented singers, as they navigate the cut-throat music business on their road to success.

On the next all-new episode, “FUA… Good Night!,” airing Wednesday, Oct. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, while preparing for an upcoming TV appearance with recording artist Noah Brooks (Luke James), the girls (Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O’Grady) learn that they will be singing backup rather than co-headlining the performance. Anxious for the girls’ next big move, Carlotta (Queen Latifah) turns to the new A&R executive, Maurice (guest star Lance Gross), for help on a new deal. Meanwhile, Jahil (Benjamin Bratt) tries his hand at producing music, Cotton (Amiyah Scott) struggles with starting her new job and Star (Demorest) comes face-to-face with an unexpected person from her past.

“Star” is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment.