*Gabrielle Union will reportedly star in a Bad Boys TV series centered on her character from the second film in the blockbuster franchise.

According to Deadline, Bad Boys movies’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer will executive produce the series for Sony Pictures TV Studios. Union’s Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett is the sister of Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and was romantically involved with Marcus’ partner, Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey (Will Smith). She is an undercover operative with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Colin Kaepernick Invite Expected for Next Meeting Between NFL Players and Owners

The Bad Boys series of action-comedy films, directed by Michael Bay and produced by Bruckheimer, grossed over $400 million.

In June 2008, Bay stated that he may direct Bad Boys III, but that the greatest obstacle would be the cost, as he and Will Smith demand some of the highest salaries in the film industry.

The idea for a Bad Boys offshoot centering around Union’s character came from Primary Wave Entertainment, which manages the actress. The company’s president, former NBC Universal TV Entertainment chairman Jeff Gaspin, also serves as an executive producer alongside Union’s manager Jeff Morrone.

The untitled spinoff is being written by The Blacklist writers-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, BET announced that Union’s popular series Being Mary Jane will end next year with a two-hour series finale movie.