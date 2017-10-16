Actress Gabrielle Union attends the NYFW Kickoff Party, A Celebration Of Personal Style, hosted by E!, ELLE & IMG and sponsored by TRESEMME, on September 6, 2017 in New York City.

*Last year, in a piece for the Los Angeles Times, Gabrielle Union revealed that she was raped at gunpoint more than two decades ago. The “Being Mary Jane” star wrote the essay in response to the rape allegations against her “The Birth of a Nation” co-star Nate Parker that had resurfaced.

With Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse and rape allegations dominating the current news cycle, Union took to Twitter with her thoughts on a number of issues within the controversy, including those who criticize victims for choosing to stay silent.

“Sexual violence & harassment can happen to anyone at any time anywhere,” Union began. “Ppl remain silent 4 many different very personal reasons. Judgment, victim shaming/blaming, loss of job/$, fear of violence, retaliation.”

Union then addressed those who accuse victims of inviting harassment by dressing inappropriately, which intensified after Donna Karan initially suggested women might be “asking for it” and Mayim Bialik wrote a controversial op-ed in the New York Times that indicated being “average-looking” helped her avoid the predatory behavior of men in Hollywood like Weinstein. Addressing that view, Union tweeted, “I got raped at work at a Payless shoe store. I had on a long tunic & leggings so miss me w/ ‘dress modestly’ s—.”

Some time later, Union clapped back at detractors on social media by retweeting a reaction from the Black Girl Nerds Twitter account: “These men in [Gabrielle Union’s] mentions right now trying to justify rape is absolutely disgusting.”

View Union’s entire Twitter thread below:





