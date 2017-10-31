*The “Bad Boys” TV spinoff starring Gabrielle Union has found a home on NBC.

The project, a small screen spinoff of the two films starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has landed at the network with pilot production commitment, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

As previously reported, the script from writer-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier will follow Union’s character, Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett, introduced in the sequel “Bad Boys 2.” Syd is the sister of Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) who was romantically involved with Marcus’ partner, Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey (Smith). She is an undercover operative with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Union became available after BET announced that her series “Being Mary Jane” will end next year with a two-hour series finale movie.