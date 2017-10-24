*”Suburbicon” hits theaters this Friday October 27, 2017 starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Karimah Westbrook under the direction of George Clooney.

In collaboration with Clooney, Grant Heslov, Joel and Ethan Coen wrote this this comedy-drama which features two parallel stories that seek to expose the deceit and violence that lies under the tranquil surface of suburban America.

When asked could he live a Suburban life versus the entertainment world Clooney states …

“I grew up in Kentucky and I cut tobacco for a living and I worked at an all-night liquor store. I sold ladies shoes and I sold insurance door to door, that’s a fun job, but I never lived in a community where all the houses were cookie cutter kinda the same. I think that part would make me crazy…”

Set in the 1950’s post war era, “Suburbicon” is a seemingly peaceful suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. In one plot, a white businessman, Gardner Lodge played by Matt Damon devised an insurance scam with the help of his wife’s identical twin sister (Julianne Moore). The subplot of the film was based on the not so well known true story of the Mayers family who moved to Levittown, Pennsylvania in August 1957 which set off a violent racial conflict that lasted months. Mrs. Daisy Mayers (Karimah Westbrook), who is known as the Rosa Parks of the North, shows the silent strength of a family that had to endure bigotry and harassment from their neighbors in a community designed to be the perfect suburb for residents to raise a family.

On Sunday October 22, 2017, Paramount Pictures held their press junket at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills for cast members Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Karimah Westbrook, and director George Clooney who spoke to EURweb correspondent Miss Conversation Piece about their experiences on set and how some 1950’s ideology is still prevalent today. “Suburbicon” shows that things aren’t always what they seem.

No one wants to look at themselves but will easily place the blame on others who don’t fit the mold. While one family is making an honest living and being harassed daily, the neighbors who are the real crooks get away with murder.

