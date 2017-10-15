*We know funny man George Lopez has been around long enough to know how to work an audience.

That means he knows how to determine what should work and what shouldn’t. But, at a recent gig, maybe he just didn’t care and decided to go against the grain and say what was on his mind.

If that’s true, no wonder he ended up getting the Bronx cheer from a roomful of apparent Trump supporters, according to Rare.

George Lopez While speaking at a gala for juvenile diabetes this week, comedian George Lopez was reportedly booed off stage after making several poorly received jokes about President Trump. Trump backer and Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, who donated $250,000, asked Lopez to tone down his anti-Trump jokes at the Carousel Ball.