*Sunday on Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera took a shot at interviewing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz after she was targeted by President Trump on Twitter.

Of course the orange a-hole fired off over a dozen dark tweets in the preceding days, saying things like, Puerto Rico wants “everything done for them” and patted himself on the back saying that the response to Hurricane Maria from his administration and the military has been excellent and the media is just looking for ways to “get Trump.”

Let’s not forget that his tweet storm was triggered by Mayor Cruz pleading with him to “save us from dying.”

And lacking any empathy whatsoever, Trump tweeted back this gem:

“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan.”

Anyway, if Mayor Cruz thought she was gonna get some sympathy from Rivera, she was wrong there, too. He was clearly on Trump’s side.

“There are all people at all municipalities literally starving, dehydrating,” the mayor said. “We have had our hospital try to go back to speed but then the electricity goes off and we have to do all the bacteria testing, which takes three to four days.”

“But are people dying?” Rivera interrupted her. “I’ve been traveling around, I don’t see people dying. I spoke to the doctors, they say they saw 53 patients and they had a person who was septic, but nobody dying.”

“Dying is a continuum,” Cruz tried to explain. “If you don’t get fed for seven, eight days and you’re a child, you are dying. If you have 11 people — like we took out of a nursing home — severely dehydrated, you are dying.”