*Award season is now upon us, and Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed horror film, “Get Out,” has earned a leading four nominations for this year’s Gotham Awards, which doubles as the unofficial start of Oscar season.

The movie, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Alison Williams, is up for best feature, breakthrough director (Peele), best screenplay and best actor (Kaluuya). “Get Out” producer Jason Blum was previously announced to receive one of the Gotham Awards’ industry tributes.

Dee Rees’ upcoming Netflix film “Mudbound” scored two nods, including a special jury award for ensemble performance to actors Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Jonathan Banks and Mary J. Blige.

Blige was also nominated in the category of Breakthrough Actor for her role in “Mudbound.”

On the TV side, the Gotham Awards, which two years ago started recognizing small-screen fare, nominated “Atlanta,” “Better Things,” “Dear White People,” “Fleabag” and “Search Party” for its breakthrough series — long form award.

The Gotham Award nominees are selected by committees of film critics, journalists, festival programmers and film curators. Separate juries of writers, directors, actors, producers, editors and others directly involved in making films will determine the final award recipients.

IFP members can vote online, starting Nov. 17, on the winner in the final competitive category, the audience award. The 14 films nominated for best feature, best documentary and the Bingham Ray breakthrough director award make up the nominees in that category.

The Gotham Awards will be handed out on Monday, Nov. 27, at New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street. In addition to the competitive awards, previously announced tributes also will be given to Blum, actors Nicole Kidman and Dustin Hoffman, director Sofia Coppola, cinematographer Ed Lachman and former vice president Al Gore.

The full list of this year’s nominees follows.

Best Feature

Call Me by Your Name: Luca Guadagnino, director; Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Florida Project: Sean Baker, director; Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou, producers (A24)

Get Out: Jordan Peele, director; Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jordan Peele, producers (Universal Pictures)

Good Time: Josh and Benny Safdie, directors; Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, producers (A24)

I, Tonya: Craig Gillespie, director; Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, producers (NEON)

Best Documentary

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library: Frederick Wiseman, director and producer (Zipporah Films)

Rat Film: Theo Anthony, director; Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, producers (MEMORY and Cinema Guild)

Strong Island: Yance Ford, director; Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes, producers (Netflix)

Whose Streets?: Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, directors; Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, Jennifer MacArthur, Flannery Miller, producers (Magnolia Pictures)

The Work: Jairus McLeary, director; Alice Henty, Eon McLeary, Jairus McLeary, Miles McLeary, producers (The Orchard and First Look Media)

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics)

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird (A24)

Kogonada for Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe (A24)

Best Screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (Amazon Studios)

Brad’s Status, Mike White (Amazon Studios)

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Columbus, Kogonada (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Get Out, Jordan Peele (Universal Pictures)

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig (A24)

Best Actor

Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project (A24)

James Franco in The Disaster Artist (A24)

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Robert Pattinson in Good Time (A24)

Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix)

Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Actress

Melanie Lynskey in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (Netflix)

Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya (NEON)

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird (A24)

Lois Smith in Marjorie Prime (FilmRise)

Breakthrough Actor

Mary J. Blige in Mudbound (Netflix)

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

Harris Dickinson in Beach Rats (NEON)

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in It Comes at Night (A24)

Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project (A24)