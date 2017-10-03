*Grace Jones is said to be “devastated” following the death of her 90-year-old mother Marjorie Jones on Monday, according to the New York Daily News citing sources familiar with the family.

The 69-year-old model, singer and former Bond girl reportedly kept a bedside vigil with her mom in Los Angeles after Marjorie had a massive stroke in mid-September, the outlet reported.

“Grace joined the rest of the family the moment she heard Marjorie had a severe stroke just a few weeks ago,” one source revealed. “She was hopeful that her mom was going to pull through after she came out of a coma. Sadly, Marjorie couldn’t make a full recovery and passed away on Monday with her family by her side.”

Doctors had revived Marjorie from a coma before she passed away peacefully at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, according to the Daily News.

Business associates revealed that Grace is mourning the loss, but was happy to have been with her mom until the very end.

Via NY Daily News:

Marjorie was born in Spanish Town, Jamaica, but moved to New York City when her daughter hit the big time and secured a record deal with Island Records in 1977.

In her later years, Marjorie lived in Syracuse, where she worked with the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ.

She is survived by sons Randolph, Chris, Maxwell and Cor, as well as daughters Janet, Ruth, Pamela and Grace.