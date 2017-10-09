*The LGBT Circle of the City Club Los Angeles presents the first ever Penthouse Cabaret starring Sabrina La Blanc’s Avenue of the Stars.

This mesmerizing evening of entertainment features Krayola Cassadine, Gigi Masters, Carlotta Couture, Miss Continental Elite 2017 Fontasia L’Amour and LA’s Premiere Drag Host Sabrina La Blanc. The event happens on Friday, October 13th 2017 from 7:00 – 9:00 pm at The City Club.

It will be a dazzling night of soulful divas and tantalizing illusions. Sabrina has appeared on Showtime’s “Queer As Folks” and Logo TV’s “Noah’s Ark,” and for many years she performed at the historic Catch One night club.

Sabrina’s capable crew of song stylists and fashionistas will croon and belt out chart topping favorites by Beyonce’, Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle and more. Advance tickets and reservations must be made asap at Eventbrite.com.

Sir Tony aka “Sabrina” is elated over the opportunity to present such talented performers and states: “This is the time to embrace who you are and not depend upon other people to make you happy. It’s about fully accepting who you are, no matter what people day and do.”

The City Club has welcomed Sabrina & company with open arms. The event is expected to sell out. The City Club Los Angeles celebrates diversity and was the first private club to allow memberships to of the LGBT community, minorities, and women. The City Club Los Angeles is located at 555 South Flower Street, Floor 51 Los Angeles, CA 90017. Call for info (213)620-9662 Location and Parking details: Although the NEW City Club LA occupies the penthouse of the City National Tower at 555 S. Flower Street, please GPS to 515 S. Flower St. for the parking entrance. Dress code strictly enforced: NO hats, t-shirts, shorts, athletic wear/shoes, flip flops/sandals. City Club Contact: Sandy Lee (213)633-8706 Media: [email protected]

HERITAGE: Founded in 1989, City Club Los Angeles is the first private club in downtown Los Angeles with an emphasis on inclusiveness with its membership. Founding Chairman Walter Beran, along with many of the top leaders of Los Angeles, felt the need to have a Club that represented Los Angeles today. The membership roster encompasses a variety of industries including attorneys, finance, professional, and entrepreneurial fields, and the diversity of the membership is endless. It is the common bond of membership that allows camaraderie between members and, as our former Board of Governors Chairman Harry Hufford once said, the club’s reputation as “the friendliest club in town.”

COMMUNITY: The cornerstone of the City Club is its involvement within the Los Angeles community. Los Angeles represents a vibrant, forward-moving, culturally diverse and influential city. Our members represent people that have and will continue to impact its’ future. Giving back to worthy organizations is one small step to continue to move forward. Organizations that The Club has supported include: The Stuart M. Ketchum Downtown YMCA, the American Red Cross, Augie’s Quest, The Trevor Project, and Jovenes. The City Club also provides informative events and speaker series regarding current issues affecting the Los Angeles cultural, business and political communities. Los Angeles is our home and we take pride in helping out in small ways.

Facebook & Twitter @CityClubLA

