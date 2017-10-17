*Gwendolyn Osborne-Smith will take her final walk on “The Price Is Right” today and head straight for the history books as the longest running model of color on the longest running game show currently on air.

Born in Bath, United Kingdom of Jamaican and British ancestry, Gwendolyn caps an 11-year run after joining “The Price Is Right” in 2005.

She also played Jade Dominguez for two seasons on the TV show “Ocean Ave” and appeared in episodes of “Charmed” and “Huff.”

In September 2006, Gwendolyn married TNT basketball analyst and retired NBA player Kenny Smith. The couple is currently in the throws of launching a production company.

Their son, Malloy, was born in 2008, and all three appeared together on a Mother’s Day episode of “The Price is Right” to announce the expectation of the couple’s second child, London Olivia, who was born in October.

Be sure to watch Gwendolyn on her last show today, Oct. 17, on CBS. (Check your local listings for air times).