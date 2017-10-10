*A Chattanooga man had been at his new job for a little more than a week before he was told not to come back – all because he sat during the national anthem.

According to Fox 17 Nashville, Tyler Chancellor worked for 9Round, a kickboxing gym in Chattanooga. He was training to become a coach at their gym and had been on the payroll for a little more than a week before attending a company event on Saturday.

Chancellor says he was invited to sit with his coworkers in the VIP section of the Camp Jordan arena. During the national anthem, Chancellor remained seated.

“Me being a minority in this society, I chose to stand up for what I believe in- well not actually stand up, but sit down for what I believe in,” Chancellor said.

On Monday, he said his employer fired him because he would not stand. Chancellor said Saturday was the first time he’d been present for the playing of the national anthem since the controversy between the NFL and President Donald Trump began.

“I wasn’t the only one sitting down,” Chancellor said. “There were other minorities in the stands sitting down.”

He said no one said anything to him that night, and he didn’t know anything was wrong until he met with his boss Monday morning.

“She said because you sat down, you were a part of a 9Round event, and you sat during the national anthem,” Chancellor said. “We no longer want to continue business with you. There was no sugar coating.”

The owner of the facility in East Brainerd said the company backs military and first responders. He considered Chancellor’s actions disrespectful.

