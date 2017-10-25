*Halle Berry, Sanaa Lathan and Rosario Dawson appear in the film “Lost in America,” a documentary about homeless youth directed by Rotimi Rainwater, who himself was homeless as a child.

Miley Cyrus has just signed on as an executive producer alongside Russell Simmons, reports Deadline.com. Cyrus will also appear in the film alongsideBerry, Lathan and Dawson, as well as Jewel, Jon Bon Jovi, and Rebecca Gayheart-Dane.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams that we would get this many people to shine a light on youth homelessness. It’s phenomenal but also truly needed to make others aware of the problem,” Rainwater told Deadline. He noted that about 5,000 youth die each year on American streets from homelessness. “That’s 13 who die every day. It’s like Columbine happening every single day.”

“Lost in America” follows the four-year journey of Rainwater and his team as they interviewed more than 30 kids in 15 cities, from the drainage tunnels of Denver to the streets of Orlando – where Rainwater lived homeless for almost a year after getting discharged from the Navy to take care of his mother who was battling cancer.

Watch the trailer below:

The 2017 Southern Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit taking place Nov. 2 will feature a private screening of “Lost In America” prior to its national release.