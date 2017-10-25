*Halle Berry more than held her own in a rap battle against James Corden on the Tuesday, Oct. 24 premiere of TBS’ sketch series, “Drop the Mic.”

The show pits two celebs against each other in an all-out rap battle. Corden, host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show,” set things off by facing the Oscar winner, and it quickly became apparent that this was no “Carpool Karaoke.”

“Let’s not pretend that Catwoman didn’t suck. Halle, that was a Batman movie, how’d you mess that up?” Corden began.

Halle fired back: “I’m glad Swordfish was to your satisfaction. It’s probably the only time your d-ck has seen some action. Yes, everybody knows Catwoman tanked, but I took Kingsman to the mother f-ckin’ bank… James has a Tony, that’s cool and all. But I have an Oscar, so suck my monster balls.”

Corden responded: “Halle is a classic. This whole thing’s tragic. You’re just Viola Davis but not as charismatic. Sure you won an Oscar but I question the voters. I use my Gothica DVD as a drink coaster… 2008 you were Sexiest Woman Alive. Was that a moment when Beyoncé briefly died?”

Next, he targeted Halle’s marital woes: “When it comes to getting married, three divorces is enough. Forget signing autographs. Sign a prenup. You’ve done so many X-Men movies, maybe a dozen. I heard X-Men and I thought it was about your husbands.”

And that’s when Halle dropped the mic: “Now, why are you so angry and pushy? Of course, you hated Catwoman you never get p–sy.”

In the end, she was declared the clear winner.

Watch below: