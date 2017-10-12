*Attorney Antonio talks about the cases of Harvey Weinstein, and Bill Cosby, and details the problem in contrasting their respective imagery.

Moore also details the new allegations by Terry Crews that he was a victim of harassment, and discusses our society viewing him as a victim.

ABC News 17 accusers share their stories of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged advances

Numerous women have come forward with explosive allegations of sexual harassment, and in some cases, assault, by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Oscar winners Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Mira Sorvino claimed that they were forced to rebuff Weinstein’s unwanted advances. Others alleged sexual assault.

A spokesperson for the movie executive told The New Yorker: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

“Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual,” according to the full statement from Weinstein’s spokesperson. “Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

Weinstein was terminated on Sunday by the board of The Weinstein Company in light of the allegations. His attorney Charles Harder claimed last week that the initial New York Times story, which also included allegations that Weinstein had reached confidential settlements with his accusers, was “saturated with false and defamatory statements” and said that he was preparing a lawsuit.

Representatives for Weinstein and The Weinstein Company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.