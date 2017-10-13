*Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and rape allegations continue to grow by the minute, with more and more women coming forward to either share their own story about the predator, or to express solidarity and support.

Minka Kelly, who had a role in The Weinstein Company’s “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” shared her story of turning down the mogul’s repeated propositions, but the actress also apologized for being complicit in covering it up. Read her post on Instagram below:

More of the latest news surrounding Weinstein below:

*A Change.org petition asking that Weinstein be removed from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for life has been signed by over 116,500 people as of noon today (Oct. 13). U.K. indie filmmaker Kellen Phillips launched the petition, stating: “It’s time for organizations like The Academy to take a stand against Weinstein’s behavior and set an example for others to follow.”

*Weinstein’s executive producer credit on “Project Runway” has been removed. In speaking out about the allegations, star Heidi Klum said in a statement to People Thursday, “I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable. I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case. We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood.” She added, “This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world. I think it would be hard to find a woman — myself included — who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature.”

*TWC SIDE NOTE: Weinstein’s name has already been removed as an executive producer on all TWC TV series, with the company’s title card scrapped from “Peaky Blinders” on Netflix, and History’s “Six” in addition to “Project Runway.”

*Actress Angie Everhart said Weinstein once masturbated in front of her while they were staying on the same boat at the Venice Film Festival. She recounted on LA radio station KLOS, “I had just arrived and I was sleeping, I was in my bed. I wake up and Harvey is standing above my bed. That alone is frightening.” She continued, “All of the sudden he takes his pants down and starts doing his stuff. He’s blocking the door. I can’t get out and he — I don’t know how to say this on the radio, but he finishes on the carpet of the floor.” Everhart said she reported the incident to several people on the boat — to no avail. “Nobody wanted to do anything about it because everyone was terrified of Harvey.”

*Showtime announced Friday that it will not move forward with its high-profile Weinstein Company drama “Guantanamo” if the studio continues to be involved. The project, acquired by the cable channel three months ago, was created by Daniel Voll, with Oscar winner Oliver Stone set to direct the two-hour opening episode in his first foray into scripted TV. “We are eagerly awaiting the scripts that Daniel Voll and his team are currently writing,” Showtime said in a statement to Deadline. “The project is in development and has not been greenlit yet. We do not intend to move forward with the current configuration of the project and are exploring our options.” Showtime’s statement comes hours after Stone said he will “recuse” himself from Guantanamo “as long as the Weinstein Company is involved.”

*OLIVER STONE SIDE NOTE: Stone initially came to Weinstein’s defense, saying of his disgraced colleague: “I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through, either.” Stone’s statement prompted former Playboy model Carrie Stevens to go public with her story of Stone grabbing her breast at a party 26 years ago. “I was only 22 years old. Oliver walked past me and grabbed my boob as he waltzed out the front door of a party. I still remember the cocky grin on his face like he got away with something,” the now 48-year-old wrote on Facebook Thursday, adding Weinstein and Stone are “two of a kind.”

