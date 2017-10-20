*Thursday night (10-19-17) on his MSNBC show, “The Last Word,” Lawrence O’Donnell noted that while defending President Donald Trump’s “brave” condolence call to a Gold Star family, Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly attacked Rep. Frederica Wilson, calling her an “empty barrel.”
O’Donnell explains why Kelly was noble and cruel all at once.
Lawrence O’Donnell opened up his show tonight with a 20-minute long, calmly presented, devastating argument against everything John Kelly did today that was wrong, while being careful to give credit for the things that were right.