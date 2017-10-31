*Sadly, we must report on the passing of Keith Edward Wilder, one of the founders and co-lead singer of the legendary funk/R&B band Heatwave.

According to various reports as well as postings on his Facebook page, Wilder – an Atlanta resident – passed away over the weekend. He was 68. As of this posting, the details associated with his death have not been made public.

Heatwave, of course, came on the scene in 1976, with their debut album “Too Hot To Handle” featuring the hits “Boogie Nights,” “Ain’t No Half Steppin’” and “Always and Forever.” In 1978, they experienced even more hits with their 2nd album “Central Heating” which featured “The Groove Line,” and “Mind Blowing Decisions.”

Unfortunately Heatwave received a crushing blow the following year when lead singer and Keith Wilder’s brother, Johnnie Wilder Jr., was paralyzed from the neck down in an automobile accident. He died in 2006.

In 1975, along with Johnnie and legendary songwriter/producer, the late Rod Temperton, Keith Wilder created Heatwave which consisted of both American and European players. The aggregation recorded six albums including their final one, Fire, which didn’t include Johnnie because of his medical condition.

In fact, after his brother’s paralysis, Keith Wilder and the band continued to tour and record, before officially disbanding in the 80s. On subsequent reunion dates, Wilder was the only original member of the band to grace the stage.

Check out the Questlove’s respectful and admiring comments about the Wilder brothers and Rod Temperton or as he calls thgem, the “Holy Heatwave Trinity” in his tribute via Instagram: