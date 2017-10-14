*Earlier today, the 2017 REVOLT MUSIC Conference hosted the anticipated “Hip Hop VS Trump” panel at the Eden Roc in Miami Beach, FL. The moderated discussion featured artists, writers and activists discussing how they use the power of hip hop to challenge the political system.

Participants included moderator, Jeff Johnson (CEO, JIJ Communications), David Banner (Artist, Activist), Joey Bada$$ (CEO/Musician/Actor), T.I. (Recording Artist), Mysonne (Artist) , Rev. Shane R. Smith (President, National Action Network San Diego), Datwon Thomas (Editor in Chief, Vibe) Rob Kenner (Executive Editor, Mass Appeal), Vanessa Satten (Editor in Chief, XXL), Karen Civil (Author, Media Maven, Brand Curator) and Shaheem Reid (Host/ Writer/ Producer, REVOLT TV).

REVOLT Chairman and CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs was on hand to view the powerful panel before his #AskDiddy State of the Union discussion with this year’s RMC attendees on “How To Get To The Bag.”