*The Montgomery family feels the effects of Hurricane Harvey first hand in the upcoming fifth season of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” returning Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

The show centers on soul food entrepreneur Miss Robbie Montgomery, her son Tim Norman and their family highs and lows as they work to expand their soul food empire.

Season 5 finds Miss Robbie and Tim attempting to mend their mother/son relationship by dividing the family business. Tim heads to Houston to rebound by opening up a new, full-service restaurant, while continuing his relationship with reality star Jennifer Williams – who puts on the pressure to get engaged.

Meanwhile, Charles and Chloe leave Los Angeles and follow Tim to the Lone Star State, while he also brings Monique down from St. Louis to manage the bar and live entertainment. Just as the Houston restaurant seems to find its groove, Hurricane Harvey hits, shutting its doors and scattering this work family across the country.

Not to be outdone, Miss Robbie thinks she’s keeping it simple by pursuing her dream of owning a classic burger joint while continuing to run Upper Crust, perform for her fans and spend time with her growing grandson, TJ. But as her 77th birthday approaches, the Montgomery family’s matriarch contemplates her legacy as she seriously considers retirement.

Watch the Season 5 promo below: