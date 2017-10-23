*All he wanted was to be called by his proper name: “Da-da,” but apparently, though his 5-month-old girl is very well spoken, “Ma-ma” is the only name she will say.

So what’s a dad to do?

Document his efforts in a 2:31 interview with the child as part of a series. I would not have believed it if I hadn’t seen it. Little Nayely shows that a toddler will listen ad respond accordingly. Just watch her!

And the captions that appear to capture the child’s words are right on point.

Thanks to LaGuardia Cross, a dad who has documented the growth of his adorable baby girl, Nayely, in New Father Chronicles on YouTube ( a new episode each Wednesday).

Dude already has 148K subscribers.

Watch the hilarious video interview at EURThisNthat.