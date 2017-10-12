*India LaRoda was born in Los Angeles, CA and a proud citizen of the United Kingdom as well. The woman she is today embodies being a strong independent bi-racial woman with integrity, intelligence, truth, and compassion.

In addition, she exudes passion in every aspect of her life and supports as an active global ambassador to non-profit organizations that relate to what she stands for such as Smile Train, Includenyc, Pretty2Me, and H.E.R (Humanity. Education. Rights)

India is recognized as the first biracial, African-American and East Indian, to be a titleholder of the highly coveted, Miss India America, crown in the twenty-five years. This achievement provides her with a global platform to fuel her commitment to being an advocate for diversity, women empowerment, a voice for generation Y & generation Z, and equality for underprivileged women and children.

Her household dynamic stems from India’s parents, African-American father & East Indian mother, providing her with the opportunity to embrace two cultures growing up. She graduated in 2012 in Sathya Sai Baba’s Bal Vikas program, which is equivalent to Sunday school. Therefore, with a combination of Bal Vikas and her parent’s teachings, it built a strong foundation that shapes India into the woman she is today.

India is a full-time student, double majoring in English and Biology with a minor in French. Her academic endeavors are a pathway for her to become a pediatrician. As a registered Behavioral Technician, India was employed as a behavioral interventionist for children with special needs located in Los Angeles and Ventura County. She also received at UCLA a CPR training certification from the American Heart Association.

In 2017, India received the Inspirational Woman Of The Year award from the Women of Purpose organization in the United Kingdom. This award is a representation of her accomplishment in breaking the cross-cultural boundaries and opening opportunities for multi-racial women. Accepting this award as well for her at an early age is a symbol of the imprint she continues to make as a humanitarian.

India has participated in a panel amongst a neuropsychologist, pediatrician, and Columbia University to educate our future generation about critical issues and proactive ways to make positive changes by volunteering. India is scheduled to continue her public speaking engagements in the near future. In addition, she makes it an important part of her reign to visit children’s’ hospitals as she continues to strive to become a successful doctor for the future generation.

Miss India America pageant: www.southasiainc.com & www.facebook.com/MissIndiaAmerica

The Miss India America pageant was founded in 1992 by Jinnder Chohaan, making her prestigious pageants the longest running South Asian pageants created by a female. Contestants were carefully selected throughout America and titled as ‘semi-finalists’ until August 5th, 2017 at the LAX Renaissance hotel where they crowned Miss India America. The pageant provides a rewarding experience for the contestants as being a positive representation for their community, while enriching their cultural experiences. Furthermore, it reinforces the values of teamwork and camaraderie in a quality, structured environment.

source:

Cassandra Williams, President

W.E.T. PR Inc of Beverly Hills

www.wetprinc.com

